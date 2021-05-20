 Skip to main content

Advaxis' ADXS-503 Shows Durable Benefit Beyond One Year in Lung Cancer Patients Progressing on Merck's Keytruda

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 20, 2021 10:17am   Comments
  • Advaxis Inc (NASDAQ: ADXSannounced updated data from its Phase 1/2 study evaluating ADXS-503 in combination with Merck & Co Inc's Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with metastatic non-small-cell lung cancer (NSCLC).
  • Data will be presented at the American Society of Clinical Oncology 2021 Annual Meeting.
  • The early results include a disease control rate of 44% from four out of 9 evaluable patients.
  • Clinical benefit was durable, with an observed partial response (PR) and stable disease (SD) sustained for over a year, and another observed SD lasting over six months.
  • An additional PR was maintained for approximately four months.
  • Translational data supports the potential of ADXS-503 to restore or enhance sensitivity to checkpoint inhibitors.
  • The combination therapy was well tolerated with no DLTS or added toxicity of the two drugs.
  • ADXS-503 is the first drug construct from the ADXS-HOT off-the-shelf, cancer-type specific immunotherapy program which targets hotspot mutations.
  • Price Action: ADXS shares are up 9.3% at $0.63 during the market session on the last check Thursday.

