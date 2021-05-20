Advaxis' ADXS-503 Shows Durable Benefit Beyond One Year in Lung Cancer Patients Progressing on Merck's Keytruda
- Advaxis Inc (NASDAQ: ADXS) announced updated data from its Phase 1/2 study evaluating ADXS-503 in combination with Merck & Co Inc's Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with metastatic non-small-cell lung cancer (NSCLC).
- Data will be presented at the American Society of Clinical Oncology 2021 Annual Meeting.
- The early results include a disease control rate of 44% from four out of 9 evaluable patients.
- Clinical benefit was durable, with an observed partial response (PR) and stable disease (SD) sustained for over a year, and another observed SD lasting over six months.
- An additional PR was maintained for approximately four months.
- Translational data supports the potential of ADXS-503 to restore or enhance sensitivity to checkpoint inhibitors.
- The combination therapy was well tolerated with no DLTS or added toxicity of the two drugs.
- ADXS-503 is the first drug construct from the ADXS-HOT off-the-shelf, cancer-type specific immunotherapy program which targets hotspot mutations.
- Price Action: ADXS shares are up 9.3% at $0.63 during the market session on the last check Thursday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Biotech News Penny Stocks Health Care FDA Movers Trading Ideas General