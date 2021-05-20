 Skip to main content

Oncternal Shares Jump After Encouraging Early Action In Soft-Tissue Sarcoma Trial With TK216

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 20, 2021 9:21am   Comments
  • Oncternal Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ONCT) has announced updated interim clinical data from its ongoing Phase 1/2 trial evaluating TK216 in relapsed or refractory Ewing sarcoma, or soft-tissue sarcoma.
  • Data will be presented at the American Society of Clinical Oncology 2021 Annual Meeting.
  • As of the April 16 data cut-off date, two patients of 68 who achieved a complete response, remain with no evidence of disease; one for over 24 months and the other for over 14 months on study.
  • The objective response rate was 9.7% (3/31 evaluable patients), including one patient with an unconfirmed partial response.
  • 11 patients (35.5%) had stable disease, for a disease control rate of 45.2% (14/31 evaluable patients).
  • The median progression-free survival for patients was 1.9 months.
  • TK216 remained generally well tolerated with a manageable safety profile.
  • TK216 is a targeted small-molecule inhibitor of the E26 transformation-specific family of oncoproteins, including fusion proteins prevalent in Ewing sarcoma.
  • Price Action: ONCT shares are up 9.35% at $6.08 during the premarket session on the last check Thursday.

