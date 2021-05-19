 Skip to main content

GeneTx Bio-Ultragenyx's Angelman Syndrome Study To Start Enrollment In Canada

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 19, 2021 3:23pm   Comments
GeneTx Bio-Ultragenyx's Angelman Syndrome Study To Start Enrollment In Canada
  • GeneTx Biotherapeutics LLC and Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ: RAREhave received clearance from Health Canada to begin enrolling in the Phase 1/2 study of GTX-102 pediatric patients with Angelman syndrome in Canada.
  • Angelman syndrome is a rare neurogenetic disorder caused by loss-of-function of the maternally inherited allele of the UBE3A gene.
  • The first patient in Canada is expected to be enrolled in the early second half of 2021, with clinical data from some patients scheduled before the end of 2021.
  • The Phase 1/2, open-label, multiple-dose, dose-escalating study evaluates the safety, tolerability, and plasma and cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) concentrations of GTX-102 in pediatric patients.
  • Price Action: RARE shares are down 2.26% at $108.91 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.

Posted-In: Angelman SyndromBiotech News Health Care FDA Movers Trading Ideas General

