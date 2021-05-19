Myovant Stock Is Trading Lower After FDA Slapped Clinical Hold On Relugolix Combo Study
- Myovant Sciences Ltd (NYSE: MYOV) has received a partial clinical hold on its SERENE study (MVT-601-050) from the FDA.
- The Phase 3 study was evaluating relugolix combination tablets for the prevention of pregnancy.
- The FDA decision was pending an amendment to the study protocol “to add bone mineral density monitoring,” the company said.
- “Myovant will work expeditiously to implement the requested monitoring and submit the amended protocol to FDA to resolve the partial clinical hold,” Myovant disclosed in a regulatory filing.
- Price Action: MYOV shares are down 4.87% at $21.50 during the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.
