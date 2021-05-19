 Skip to main content

Iovance's Lifileucel US Application Submission Pushed To 2022

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 19, 2021 7:26am   Comments
  • Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: IOVA) has received regulatory feedback from the FDA on its potency assays for lifileucel.
  • Following FDA feedback, Iovance will have to submit additional assay data and meet with the FDA in the second half of 2021.
  • Meanwhile, the company will continue its ongoing work developing and validating its potency assays.
  • The company's marketing application submission for lifileucel is now expected to occur during the first half of 2022. Earlier the submission was expected during 2021.
  • Lifileucel is a Tumor-infiltrating lymphocyte (TIL) therapy that uses a patient's immune cells to attack cancer.
  • Price Action: IOVA shares are down 8.68% at $24.63 in the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.

