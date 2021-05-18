New Study Data Confirms NLS Pharmaceutics' Mazindol Orexin Pathway Activation For Sleeping Disorder
- NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd (NASDAQ: NLSP) has announced new study data which support the mechanism of action for mazindol, the active compound in the Company's lead product candidate to treat narcolepsy, Quilience.
- Narcolepsy is a chronic sleep disorder caused by a deficiency in orexin, a neuropeptide that regulates the sleep-wake cycle.
- The new data confirm mazindol's Orexin-2 receptor (OX2R) agonist activity.
- In the pre-clinical study conducted by the Department of Biomedical Sciences at the University of Lausanne and sponsored by NLS, mice genetically modified not to express OX2R (Knock-Out mice) and Wild-Type mice (normal mice) were investigated for psychostimulant effects when mazindol was administered.
- The study demonstrated that Knock Out mice were 70% less sensitive to mazindol than normal mice, confirming mazindol's potent activity as an OX2R agonist.
- Price Action: NLSP shares are up 0.58% at $3.39 on the last check Tuesday.
