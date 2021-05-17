DiaMedica Stock Gains On Green Signal To Start Pivotal DM199 Trial In Ischemic Stroke
- The FDA has signed off DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc's (NASDAQ: DMAC) Investigational New Drug (IND) application to proceed with a pivotal Phase 2/3 study of DM199 (recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1or KLK1) for the treatment of patients with Acute Ischemic Stroke (AIS).
- The upcoming pivotal ReMEDy2 trial will evaluate whether DM199 can improve three-month outcomes in AIS patients without other treatment options. It will enroll approximately 350 participants.
- Endpoints will include the modified Rankin Scale, stroke recurrence, the National Institute of Health Stroke Score, Barthel Index, deaths, safety, and tolerability.
- DiaMedica will remain blinded to the data in the interim.
- Price Action: DMAC shares are up 6.9% at $6.95 on the last check Monday.
