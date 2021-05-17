 Skip to main content

Aeterna Zentaris Starts Animal Studies For Macimorelin For Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 17, 2021 10:12am   Comments
  • Aeterna Zentaris Inc (NASDAQ:AEZS) has commenced the previously announced preclinical program to qualify macimorelin for clinical development as a potential treatment option for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS; Lou Gehrig's disease).
  • The preclinical development program is part of the recently executed Material Transfer Agreement (MTA) with The University of Queensland.
  • The University researchers will conduct preclinical studies in disease-related in-vitro and in-vivo models to demonstrate the therapeutic potential of macimorelin on disease progression and ALS-specific pathology.
  • In the event of positive preclinical results, the Company has the exclusive right to acquire a license from The University on the therapeutic use of macimorelin to treat ALS.
  • Aeterna Zentaris' lead product, macimorelin, is the only FDA-approved oral drug indicated for diagnosing adult growth hormone deficiency (AGHD) and is currently marketed in the U.S. under the tradename Macrilen by Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE: NVO).
  • Price Action: AEZS shares are trading 1.79% lower at $0.85 on the last check Monday.

