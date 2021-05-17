Aeterna Zentaris Starts Animal Studies For Macimorelin For Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis
- Aeterna Zentaris Inc (NASDAQ:AEZS) has commenced the previously announced preclinical program to qualify macimorelin for clinical development as a potential treatment option for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS; Lou Gehrig's disease).
- The preclinical development program is part of the recently executed Material Transfer Agreement (MTA) with The University of Queensland.
- The University researchers will conduct preclinical studies in disease-related in-vitro and in-vivo models to demonstrate the therapeutic potential of macimorelin on disease progression and ALS-specific pathology.
- In the event of positive preclinical results, the Company has the exclusive right to acquire a license from The University on the therapeutic use of macimorelin to treat ALS.
- Aeterna Zentaris' lead product, macimorelin, is the only FDA-approved oral drug indicated for diagnosing adult growth hormone deficiency (AGHD) and is currently marketed in the U.S. under the tradename Macrilen by Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE: NVO).
- Price Action: AEZS shares are trading 1.79% lower at $0.85 on the last check Monday.
