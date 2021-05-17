MindMed Stock Moves Higher After Finalizing Generalized Anxiety Disorder As Initial Indication For LSD Trial
- After receiving Type C Meeting Responses from the FDA, MindMed (NASDAQ: MNMD) has selected Generalized Anxiety Disorder as an initial indication for its Project Lucy, evaluating LSD.
- The company is on target to formally submit its Investigational New Drug (IND) application for Project Lucy in Q3 and expects to launch its Phase 2b trial after that in Q4 2021.
- The clinical development program is scheduled to advance in late 2021 with the launch of Study MMED008, a Phase 2b dose-optimization study of LSD in approximately 200 patients diagnosed with Generalized Anxiety Disorder.
- Price Action: MNMD shares are up 4.93% at $3.39 on the last check Monday.
