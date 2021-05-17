 Skip to main content

Landos Biopharma, LianBio Ink Licensing Pact For Omilancor & NX-13 in Greater China

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 17, 2021 9:29am   Comments
  • Landos Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ: LABP) and LianBio have announced an exclusive collaboration and license agreement for the development and commercialization of omilancor and NX-13 in Greater China (mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, and Macau) and select Asian markets.
  • Omilancor is a novel, oral, gut-restricted LANCL2 agonist in development for the treatment of ulcerative colitis (UC), Crohn's disease (CD), and Eosinophilic Esophagitis (EoE).
  • NX-13 is a novel, oral, gut-restricted NLRX1 targeting compound in development to treat UC and CD.
  • Under the terms of the collaboration, Landos will receive an upfront cash payment of $18 million and is eligible to receive milestone payments of up to $200 million.
  • Landos is also eligible to receive tiered low double-digit royalties.
  • LianBio will fund development and commercialization expenses in the collaboration territory, and Landos will continue to fund all development and commercialization expenses in all other geographies.
  • Landos reported a Q1 loss of $(9.8) million, higher than the $5.8 million reported a year ago.
  • The company held cash and equivalents of $106.4 million.
  • Price Action: LABP shares are up 2.58% at $11.95 in the premarket session on the last check Monday.

Posted-In: BriefsBiotech Earnings News Health Care Contracts General

