Voyager Therapeutics' Vectorized Anti-Tau Antibody Shows Encouraging Preclinical Data In CNS Disorders

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 12, 2021 10:20am   Comments
  • Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: VYGR) has announced new preclinical data characterizing the durable expression and activity of a vectorized anti-tau antibody.
  • The results will be presented at the American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy.
  • Data demonstrate durable expression in the central nervous system (CNS). They may represent a new single-dose therapeutic strategy for treating various tauopathies such as progressive supranuclear palsy, frontal, temporal dementia, and Alzheimer's disease.
  • Voyager has developed modular antibody vectorization cassettes consisting of an adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector and a transgene encoding anti-tau monoclonal full-length antibodies.
  • Following intravenous administration and transduction of target cells in the brain, the expressed antibodies are functionally reconstituted and subsequentially secreted into the parenchyma.
  • Anti-tau antibody expression was detected as early as two days post-dose, reaching maximum levels at day 7, with durable expression extending to 28 days.
  • Dose-dependent decreases in the levels of pathological tau and neurofibrillary tangles were observed, resulting in up to 59% reduction in tau pathology.
  • Price Action: VYGR shares are trading 2.5% higher at $4.51 on the last check Wednesday.

