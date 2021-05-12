Voyager Therapeutics' Vectorized Anti-Tau Antibody Shows Encouraging Preclinical Data In CNS Disorders
- Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: VYGR) has announced new preclinical data characterizing the durable expression and activity of a vectorized anti-tau antibody.
- The results will be presented at the American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy.
- Data demonstrate durable expression in the central nervous system (CNS). They may represent a new single-dose therapeutic strategy for treating various tauopathies such as progressive supranuclear palsy, frontal, temporal dementia, and Alzheimer's disease.
- Voyager has developed modular antibody vectorization cassettes consisting of an adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector and a transgene encoding anti-tau monoclonal full-length antibodies.
- Following intravenous administration and transduction of target cells in the brain, the expressed antibodies are functionally reconstituted and subsequentially secreted into the parenchyma.
- Anti-tau antibody expression was detected as early as two days post-dose, reaching maximum levels at day 7, with durable expression extending to 28 days.
- Dose-dependent decreases in the levels of pathological tau and neurofibrillary tangles were observed, resulting in up to 59% reduction in tau pathology.
- Price Action: VYGR shares are trading 2.5% higher at $4.51 on the last check Wednesday.
