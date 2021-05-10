Heron Stock Trading Higher After Q1 Earnings, Ahead Of HTX-011 Decision Scheduled This Week
- Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: HRTX) posted Q1 oncology care net product sales of $20 million, compared to $25.4 million a year ago, due to reduced cancer screening procedures and new patient treatment starts as a result of the pandemic.
- Heron believes that the number of patients receiving cancer treatment will begin to return to normal levels after the vaccine rollout.
- Pipeline Highlights:
- HTX-011 marketing application for postoperative pain is under review, with a PDUFA goal date of May 12.
- In March, the company initiated an expanded Phase 2 study of HTX-034 to treat postoperative pain in patients undergoing bunionectomy.
- Marketing application submission for HTX-019 to prevent postoperative nausea and vomiting in adults is planned for late 2021.
- The company held cash and equivalents of $166.5 million, which will be sufficient to fund its operations into 2022. It used $41.9 million in operating cash flow.
- Guidance: For FY2021, the company sees product sales for the oncology care franchise of $130 million - $145 million.
- Price Action: HRTX shares are up 9.4% at $18.20 during the market trading hours on the last check Monday.
