Why PolarityTE Shares Are Trading Higher On Monday

Bill Haddad , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 10, 2021 11:40am   Comments
PolarityTE (NASDAQ: PTE) shares are trading higher after the company announced its Diabetic Foot Ulcers trial met its primary and secondary endpoints.

In the company's multi-center randomized controlled trial, 70% of patients treated with SkinTE plus standard of care showed wound closure at 12 weeks, compared with 34% of patients receiving standard of care alone. Additionally, the SkinTE plus standard of care group showed a percent area reduction of 84.4% compared with 53.5% in the standard of care alone group. 

PolarityTE Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company.

At the time of publication, shares of PolarityTE were trading 24.2% higher at $1.21. The stock has a 52-week low of $0.55 and a 52-week high of $2.38. 

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

