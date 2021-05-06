 Skip to main content

Catalent Buys Promethera's Cell Therapy Subsidiary To Scale-Up Plasmid DNA Efforts

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 06, 2021 3:13pm   Comments
Catalent Buys Promethera's Cell Therapy Subsidiary To Scale-Up Plasmid DNA Efforts
  • Catalent Inc (NYSE: CTLT) has been expanding rapidly in next-gen cell therapies, and now it has added another facility in Belgium as part of its plan to bolster its E.U. hub.
  • Catalent has acquired Promethera’s Hepatic Cell Therapy Support SA (HCTS) subsidiary and its 32,40-square-foot facility in Gosselies, Belgium. The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
  • The pickup will help Catalent move into plasmid DNA production, complementing its recent purchase of Delphi Genetics, located at Catalent’s growing campus in Gosselies. That buyout added a 17,000-square-foot facility.
  • The HCTS site comes equipped with existing cleanroom infrastructure, process development, quality control laboratories, and warehouse space and will be equipped to provide pDNA manufacturing up to a 500-liter scale, Catalent said.
  • Catalent expects to start outfitting the facility immediately and plans to add more than 200 jobs at the facility, the company said.
  • Price Action: CTLT shares are down 1.35% at $105.04 during market trading hours on the last check Thursday.

BioTech M&A News Health Care

