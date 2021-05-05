 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Cocrystal Pharma Shares Plunge On $40M Equity Raise At 28% Discount

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 05, 2021 6:37am   Comments
Share:
Cocrystal Pharma Shares Plunge On $40M Equity Raise At 28% Discount
  • Cocrystal Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: COCP) has entered into an underwriting agreement with H.C. Wainwright & Co LLC, under which the underwriter has agreed to purchase 26 million shares at $1.54 per share.
  • The offer price is at a 28% discount from the last close price of $2.14 and is expected to close by May 7.
  • Cocrystal will use the gross proceeds of approximately $40 million to expand its COVID-19 and Influenza treatment development programs, general corporate purposes, and working capital.
  • Earlier this week, the company announced positive preclinical data on the CDI-45205 COVID-19 candidate, launch a second COVID-19 program with additional antiviral compounds for development.
  • Yesterday, H.C. Wainwright analyst Raghuram Selvaraju reiterated a Buy rating and a $4.50 per share price target.
  • Price Action: COCP shares dropped 24.8% to $1.61 in the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (COCP)

64 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Why Cocrystal Pharma, Chemocentryx, Neuronetics And BioLineRx Are Moving Today
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
44 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
26 Stocks Moving in Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsBiotech News Penny Stocks Health Care Offerings General Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com