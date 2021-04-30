 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Cancer Focus Fund To Finance Mereo's Ovarian Cancer Study With Etigilimab

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 30, 2021 9:24am   Comments
Share:
Cancer Focus Fund To Finance Mereo's Ovarian Cancer Study With Etigilimab
  • Cancer Focus Fund LP, established in collaboration with The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center and Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ: MREO), has entered into a funding agreement.
  • The partnership will support a Phase 1b/2 clinical study of etigilimab combined with an anti-PD-1 antibody in clear cell ovarian cancer to be conducted at MD Anderson.
  • Cancer Focus Fund will finance the study in exchange for upfront consideration of $1.5 million of Mereo shares and additional payments based on the achievement of certain milestones.
  • Price Action: MREO shares are down 0.23% at $3.6 in the premarket trading on the last check Friday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (MREO)

55 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
42 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For April 5, 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsBiotech News Penny Stocks Health Care Financing Small Cap General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com