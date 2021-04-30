Cancer Focus Fund To Finance Mereo's Ovarian Cancer Study With Etigilimab
- Cancer Focus Fund LP, established in collaboration with The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center and Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ: MREO), has entered into a funding agreement.
- The partnership will support a Phase 1b/2 clinical study of etigilimab combined with an anti-PD-1 antibody in clear cell ovarian cancer to be conducted at MD Anderson.
- Cancer Focus Fund will finance the study in exchange for upfront consideration of $1.5 million of Mereo shares and additional payments based on the achievement of certain milestones.
- Price Action: MREO shares are down 0.23% at $3.6 in the premarket trading on the last check Friday.
