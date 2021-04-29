 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Pluristem Stock Is Trading Higher As PLX-R18 Shows Regenerative Potential In Patients After Bone Marrow Transplant

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 29, 2021 9:42am   Comments
Share:
Pluristem Stock Is Trading Higher As PLX-R18 Shows Regenerative Potential In Patients After Bone Marrow Transplant
  • Pluristem Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: PSTI) has reported positive topline results from Phase 1 study evaluating intramuscular injections of PLX-R18 in subjects with incomplete hematopoietic recovery following Hematopoietic Cell Transplantation (HCT).
  • The results demonstrate that PLX-R18 has the potential to stimulate the implanted hematopoietic cells to realize their therapeutic potential and generate improved blood counts over the long term in all three blood cell lineages at once.
  • Statistically significant improvement from baseline counts was observed in all cohorts for hemoglobin and platelet counts. The patients in the high dose arm (4 million cells/kg) exhibited statistically significant improvements in all three blood cell lineages.
  • Approximately 60% of patients exhibited improvements in all three blood cell lineages: hemoglobin, neutrophil, and platelet counts.
  • 13 patients were transfusion-dependent at baseline. Six of those became transfusion independent at six-month follow-up. No patients who were transfusion independent at baseline became transfusion dependent.
  • PLX-R18 was well-tolerated with a favorable safety profile.
  • Price Action: PSTI shares are up 5.5% at $4.76 on the last check Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (PSTI)

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Cathie Wood Loads Up $34.5M Worth Of Tesla As Shares Retreat Post Q1 Earnings Report
Cathie Wood Sells Another $35.7M Worth Of Square Stock And Loads Up $25.8M In Coinbase
Cathie Wood Adds $33.8M Shares In Shopify, Sells More Square To Pile Up Coinbase
Cathie Wood Adds More Coinbase, Skillz, Trims Square
Cathie Wood's Ark Loads Up Another 1.2 Million Shares In Skillz, Also Adds Coinbase, DraftKings
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Bone Marrow Briefs Phase 1 TrialBiotech News Penny Stocks Health Care General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com