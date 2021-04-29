 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Cara Therapeutics' Stock Plummets As Korsuva Flunks In Mid-Stage Atopic Dermatitis Study

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 29, 2021 8:14am   Comments
Share:
Cara Therapeutics' Stock Plummets As Korsuva Flunks In Mid-Stage Atopic Dermatitis Study
  • Cara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CARA) shares dive after as investors react to topline results from its KARE Phase 2 trial evaluating oral Korsuva (difelikefalin tablets) for the treatment of moderate-to-severe pruritus in mild-to-severe atopic dermatitis (AD) patients.
  • The trial's primary efficacy endpoint was the change from baseline in the weekly mean of the daily 24-hour Itch score at week 12 of the treatment period.
  • The study failed to meet the primary endpoint in the ITT patient population.
  • But a statistically significant improvement from baseline was evident as early as week 1 for the 1 mg dose group, which was sustained through 75% of the treatment period.
  • In a prespecified analysis, a statistically significant change in the primary efficacy endpoint was observed in the mild-to-moderate patient population, which was evident at week 1 and sustained through the treatment period.
  • Prespecified analysis by disease severity indicated a statistically significant improvement, with 32% of Korsuva-treated patients achieving a ≥4 point reduction in itch score at Week 12 versus 19% in the placebo group.
  • A statistically significant improvement was also achieved for the 0.5 mg dose.
  • Oral KORSUVA was generally well-tolerated across all doses.
  • The company will host a conference call today at 8:00 a.m. ET
  • Price Action: CARA shares are down 37% at $16.25 in the premarket session on the last check Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CARA)

Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From April 23, 2021
Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From April 19, 2021
Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From April 14, 2021
Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From April 9, 2021
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday
The Daily Biotech Pulse: FibroGen Fudges Safety Data, Novartis Strikes Cancer Drug Collaboration, Immutep Gains On Patent Award
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: atopic dermatitis Briefs Phase 2 TrialBiotech News Health Care Small Cap General Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com