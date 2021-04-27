Sorrento To Start Testing STI-3031 In Patients With Advanced Urothelial Carcinoma
- The FDA has signed off Sorrento Therapeutics Inc's (NASDAQ: SRNE) IND to proceed with a Phase 2a study for STI-3031 for advanced urothelial carcinoma.
- STI-3031 is based on Sorrento's G-MAB library that has fostered the development of several oncology programs currently in Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trials and neutralizing mAbs currently in Phase 2 trial directed against the spike protein of COVID-19 viruses.
- STI-3031, also known as IMC-001, was licensed to ImmuneOncia Therapeutics Inc a joint venture between Sorrento and Yuhan Corporation.
- The candidate has completed a Phase 1b study in patients with metastatic or locally-advanced solid tumors and is nearing completion of Phase 2 study in patients with resectable gastric cancer, esophageal cancer, and liver cancer.
- ImmuneOncia has also started to enroll patients in a Phase 2 study in relapsed or refractory extranodal NK/T cell lymphoma.
- A second antibody, Socazolimab, is licensed to Lee's Pharmaceutical Holdings Limited in the Greater China territory and has been cleared to begin a multicenter Phase 3 trial as a potential first-line treatment for patients with extensive-stage small-cell lung cancer.
- Price Action: SRNE shares are up 3.45% at $8.69 during the market trading session on the last check Tuesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Phase 2 Trial Urothelial Cancer Urothelial CarcinomaBiotech News Health Care FDA General