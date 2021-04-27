 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Alkermes Launches Mid-Stage Melanoma Study Of Nemvaleukin As Monotherapy

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 27, 2021 7:59am   Comments
Share:
Alkermes Launches Mid-Stage Melanoma Study Of Nemvaleukin As Monotherapy
  • Alkermes plc (NASDAQ: ALKShas initiated a Phase 2 trial, ARTISTRY-6, evaluating nemvaleukin alfa (nemvaleukin) monotherapy in patients with melanoma who have been previously treated with anti-PD-(L)1 therapy.
  • Nemvaleukin, Alkermes' lead immuno-oncology candidate, is an investigational engineered interleukin-2 (IL-2) variant immunotherapy.
  • The study will evaluate intravenously administered nemvaleukin in patients with mucosal melanoma and subcutaneously administered nemvaleukin in patients with advanced cutaneous melanoma.
  • ARTISTRY-6 is designed to evaluate the anti-tumor activity, safety, and tolerability of IV nemvaleukin. The primary endpoint of ARTISTRY-6 is centrally assessed overall response rate. The secondary endpoints include safety and tolerability, duration of response, progression-free survival, disease control rate.
  • The study would enroll approximately 110 patients.
  • Price Action: ALKS shares closed at $22.47 on Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ALKS)

The Week Ahead In Biotech (April 25-May 1): FDA Decisions For Sol-Gel, Protalix Bio, Ardelyx
The Daily Biotech Pulse: FibroGen Fudges Safety Data, Novartis Strikes Cancer Drug Collaboration, Immutep Gains On Patent Award
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Contrasting COVID-19 Treatment Readouts From Roche, Vir, Delay In Kadmon's FDA Review, Alzheimer's Data From Prothena
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: melanoma Phase 2 TrialBiotech News Health Care General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com