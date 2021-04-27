Alkermes Launches Mid-Stage Melanoma Study Of Nemvaleukin As Monotherapy
- Alkermes plc (NASDAQ: ALKS) has initiated a Phase 2 trial, ARTISTRY-6, evaluating nemvaleukin alfa (nemvaleukin) monotherapy in patients with melanoma who have been previously treated with anti-PD-(L)1 therapy.
- Nemvaleukin, Alkermes' lead immuno-oncology candidate, is an investigational engineered interleukin-2 (IL-2) variant immunotherapy.
- The study will evaluate intravenously administered nemvaleukin in patients with mucosal melanoma and subcutaneously administered nemvaleukin in patients with advanced cutaneous melanoma.
- ARTISTRY-6 is designed to evaluate the anti-tumor activity, safety, and tolerability of IV nemvaleukin. The primary endpoint of ARTISTRY-6 is centrally assessed overall response rate. The secondary endpoints include safety and tolerability, duration of response, progression-free survival, disease control rate.
- The study would enroll approximately 110 patients.
