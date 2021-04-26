Neoleukin's IL-2 Agonist Candidate Cleared To Start Phase 1 Trial In Solid Tumors
- The FDA has removed the clinical hold related to Neoleukin Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: NLTX) investigational new drug application, to begin a Phase 1 program of its cancer immunotherapeutic candidate, NL-201.
- Back in January this year, the FDA asked the company for more information on its de novo IL-5/IL-2 agonist for solid tumors before jumping into human trials.
- The agency asked Neoleukin to develop a new assay for the therapy that would more accurately measure the amount of protein being administered to patients and ensure the correct dosing and administration of the drug.
- The Phase 1 study will evaluate monotherapy, intravenous treatment with NL-201 in up to 120 patients with advanced, relapsed, or refractory solid tumors.
- The trial will assess safety, pharmacokinetics, immunogenicity, pharmacodynamics, and antitumor activity.
- In August 2019, the company went public after a reverse merger with Aquinox Pharmaceuticals, which took a 61.42% stake in the new company in exchange for $65 million in capital for Neoleukin.
- Price Action: NLTX shares are down 2.9% at $11.99 in the market trading session on the last check Monday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Briefs Phase 1 TrialBiotech News Health Care Small Cap FDA General