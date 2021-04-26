Baudax Bio's Preoperative Med Associated With Pain Reduction, Lower Opioids Use In Patients After Knee Replacement
- Baudax Bio Inc (NASDAQ: BXRX) has announced the online publication of Phase 3b study data highlighting the safety and efficacy of preoperative Anjeso (meloxicam) injection in patients undergoing unilateral total knee arthroplasty (TKA) when used within a multimodal analgesic regimen in the peer-reviewed medical journal Pain Medicine.
- Anjeso is indicated for the management of moderate to severe pain, alone or in combination with other non-NSAID analgesics.
- Anjeso-treated patients had a significantly lower pain intensity score on the first postsurgical day and throughout their inpatient course.
- Data showed that during the first 24 hours, Anjeso patients used 32% fewer opioids and reported 22% greater pain reduction relative to placebo-treated patients.
- Additionally, Anjeso-treated patients had significantly lower opioid consumption during the first postsurgical day, with a 31.7% reduction than placebo (mean 19mg vs. 28mg; p<0.0001).
- Mean total opioid use from hour 0-24, 0-48, and 0-72 hours was significantly lower among meloxicam IV compared to placebo (p<0.0001) and from hour 0 through hospital discharge (33.28mg vs. 44.87mg); (p<0.001).
- Price Action: BXRX shares are up 4.76% at $1.13 in the market session on the last check Monday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Briefs Knee Replacement OpioidsBiotech News Penny Stocks Health Care General