Renalytix AI Stock Jumps After 10-Year US Government Contract For Kidney Disease Testing Services

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 22, 2021 7:58am   Comments
  • Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ: RNLX) stock is rising on the heels of a 10-year contract from the United States Government to provide KidneyIntelX early-stage kidney disease bioprognostic testing services.
  • The contract, offered through the General Services Administration, covers laboratory testing services that can be provided through more than 140 U.S. government departments, agencies.
  • The contract is effective as of April 15 and has a five-year term with a five-year extension option.
  • Under the contract, KidneyIntelX pricing is set at $950 per reportable result.
  • Individual physicians operating within government-sponsored healthcare programs can now order KidneyIntelX testing for their patients with diabetic kidney disease.
  • Price Action: RNLX shares are up 21.7% at $30.7 in the premarket session on the last check Thursday.

