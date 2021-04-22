Renalytix AI Stock Jumps After 10-Year US Government Contract For Kidney Disease Testing Services
- Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ: RNLX) stock is rising on the heels of a 10-year contract from the United States Government to provide KidneyIntelX early-stage kidney disease bioprognostic testing services.
- The contract, offered through the General Services Administration, covers laboratory testing services that can be provided through more than 140 U.S. government departments, agencies.
- The contract is effective as of April 15 and has a five-year term with a five-year extension option.
- Under the contract, KidneyIntelX pricing is set at $950 per reportable result.
- Individual physicians operating within government-sponsored healthcare programs can now order KidneyIntelX testing for their patients with diabetic kidney disease.
- Price Action: RNLX shares are up 21.7% at $30.7 in the premarket session on the last check Thursday.
