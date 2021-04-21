Novo Nordisk To Start Phase 3 Obesity Trial With Oral Semaglutide
- Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE: NVO) is entering the Phase 3a study in obesity with oral semaglutide 50 mg. The decision follows the completion of the STEP phase 3a trial with once-weekly subcutaneously administered semaglutide 2.4 mg.
- The company will launch the trial in the second half of 2021, planning to measure a 50 mg semaglutide pill compared to a placebo. The study will recruit about 1,000 patients and last for 68 weeks.
- “With oral semaglutide, we aim to introduce a convenient and effective treatment option for people with obesity and healthcare providers enabling broader use of anti-obesity medication,” said R&D chief Martin Holst Lange in a statement.
- Previously, Novo had reported success for semaglutide to treat obesity, which entailed receiving 2.4 mg of the drug through subcutaneous injection once a week. In nearly a 2,000-person trial, patients in the drug arm saw an average of 15% weight loss, compared with just 2.4% on placebo.
- Price Action: NVO shares are up 1.02% at $74.03 in market hours on the last check Wednesday.
