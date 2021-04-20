Lineage Stock Gains After Licensing Pact With Immunomic Therapeutics For Cancer Immunotherapy Platform
- Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc (NYSE: LCTX) has entered into a worldwide license and development collaboration agreement with a privately-held Immunomic Therapeutics Inc (ITI) to manufacture and develop a novel candidate using Lineage's VAC allogeneic cancer immunotherapy platform for glioblastoma multiforme, the most aggressive form of brain cancer.
- ITI will assume full and independent clinical and commercial responsibility and further advancement of the program.
- Under the terms of the agreement, Lineage will be entitled to upfront payments totaling $2 million anticipated in the first year and up to $67 million in milestone payments.
- Lineage also will be eligible to receive royalties up to 10% on net sales of future products.
- VAC2 is an allogeneic, or non-patient specific "off-the-shelf," cancer vaccine product candidate designed to stimulate patient immune responses to an antigen commonly expressed in cancerous cells but not in normal adult cells.
- Price Action: LCTX shares are up 7.8% at $2.3 in market trading hours on the last check Tuesday.
