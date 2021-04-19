 Skip to main content

Virpax's Anti-Viral Candidate Reduced Nasal, Brain Viral Load In Animal Study

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 19, 2021 12:14pm   Comments
  • Virpax Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: VRPX) has announced preclinical results of MMS019, its anti-viral product candidate for respiratory viruses.
  • MMS019 is a high-density molecular masking spray the Company is developing as an anti-viral barrier.
  • The Company intends to deliver this formulation using a preassembled device and cartridge to propel Spray formulation into the nose.
  • Each experimental group consisted of 10 animals, with 14 animals in the control group.
  • MMS019 was administered once daily intranasally in the treatment group, and the control group received remdesivir intramuscularly.
  • The initial viral titer was comparatively higher than would be contained in an infected human droplet. However, after treatment with MMS019, marked inhibition of viral replication in the mouse nasal passages was observed.
  • Also, decreased levels of the virus were recorded for the brain tissue, indicating the limited systemic infection.
  • No adverse effects were observed during the experiment.
  • Price Action: VRPX shares are down 6.25% at $4.05 on the last check Monday.

