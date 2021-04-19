 Skip to main content

Humanigen's Lenzilumab Shows Encouraging Response Rate In Blood Cancer Study

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 19, 2021 7:58am   Comments
  • Humanigen Inc (NASDAQ: HGEN) has announced data from the Phase 1b portion of the ZUMA-19 trial evaluating its lead candidate lenzilumab in patients treated with CAR-T in diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL).
  • ZUMA-19 study designed to evaluate the efficacy and safety of lenzilumab and CAR-T (axicabtagene ciloleucel, Axi-Cel).
  • In the six study patients, the ORR was 83% (n=5), including four complete responses (CR).
  • In cohort 1, there was no severe cytokine release syndrome (CRS). One patient experienced severe neurotoxicity (NT) with a two-day duration.
  • At the recommended Phase 2 dose of 1,800 mg, the ORR was 100%, and no patient experienced severe cytokine release syndrome (CRS) or severe neurotoxicity (NT).
  • There were no adverse events attributed to lenzilumab across the study.
  • Inflammatory markers were correlated with reduced rates of CRS and NT. Lenzilumab dose-dependently reduced myeloid cytokines and systemic inflammatory markers.
  • The company now plans to start a Phase 2 study to evaluate the efficacy and safety of lenzilumab combined with all commercially available CD19 CAR-T therapies in DLBCL.
  • The study plans to enroll approximately 150 patients, and the protocol is being submitted to FDA.
  • Additionally, Humanigen has terminated the clinical collaboration agreement with Kite Pharma, a Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: GILD) company related to ZUMA-19. Both parties will collaborate to wind down the current study activities.
  • Price Action: HGEN shares are down 1.56% at $14.73 in the premarket hours on the last check Monday.

