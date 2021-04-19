Humanigen's Lenzilumab Shows Encouraging Response Rate In Blood Cancer Study
- Humanigen Inc (NASDAQ: HGEN) has announced data from the Phase 1b portion of the ZUMA-19 trial evaluating its lead candidate lenzilumab in patients treated with CAR-T in diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL).
- ZUMA-19 study designed to evaluate the efficacy and safety of lenzilumab and CAR-T (axicabtagene ciloleucel, Axi-Cel).
- In the six study patients, the ORR was 83% (n=5), including four complete responses (CR).
- In cohort 1, there was no severe cytokine release syndrome (CRS). One patient experienced severe neurotoxicity (NT) with a two-day duration.
- At the recommended Phase 2 dose of 1,800 mg, the ORR was 100%, and no patient experienced severe cytokine release syndrome (CRS) or severe neurotoxicity (NT).
- There were no adverse events attributed to lenzilumab across the study.
- Inflammatory markers were correlated with reduced rates of CRS and NT. Lenzilumab dose-dependently reduced myeloid cytokines and systemic inflammatory markers.
- The company now plans to start a Phase 2 study to evaluate the efficacy and safety of lenzilumab combined with all commercially available CD19 CAR-T therapies in DLBCL.
- The study plans to enroll approximately 150 patients, and the protocol is being submitted to FDA.
- Additionally, Humanigen has terminated the clinical collaboration agreement with Kite Pharma, a Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: GILD) company related to ZUMA-19. Both parties will collaborate to wind down the current study activities.
- Price Action: HGEN shares are down 1.56% at $14.73 in the premarket hours on the last check Monday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: blood cancer BriefsBiotech News Health Care Small Cap FDA General