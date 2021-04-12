 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Adamis Pharma To Resubmit Zimhi US Application For Opioid Overdose Soon

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 12, 2021 10:28am   Comments
Share:
Adamis Pharma To Resubmit Zimhi US Application For Opioid Overdose Soon
  • Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ: ADMP) has provided an update on its marketing application's status seeking approval for Zimhi's high-dose naloxone injection product to treat opioid overdose.
  • Type A meeting with the FDA was concluded. The company believes the meeting was productive and plans to resubmit the Zimhi application to the FDA within the next 45 days, absent unexpected delays.
  • The FDA did not provide a detailed timeline for review but did indicate that it would attempt to work expeditiously.
  • Last year, the company received a complete response letter from the agency regarding the Zimhi marketing application.
  • The questions raised by the FDA are generally related to new Chemistry, Manufacturing, and Controls issues.
  • Naloxone is an opioid antagonist and is generally considered the drug of choice for immediate administration for opioid overdose.
  • It works by blocking or reversing the effects of the opioid, including extreme drowsiness, slowed breathing, or loss of consciousness.
  • Price Action: ADMP shares are down 1.3% at $0.87 on the last check Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ADMP)

Adamis Pharma's Tempol Decreases COVID-19 Related Lung Inflammation In Animal Studies
Adamis Pharma Shares Fall Despite US Patent Covering Naloxone
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs opioid addictionBiotech News Penny Stocks Health Care FDA General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com