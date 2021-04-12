Why Is Qualigen Stock Trading Lower Today?
- Qualigen Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: QLGN) shares are ticking lower as the company withdrew the FDA Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) application for its FastPack SARS-CoV-2 IgG diagnostic test for COVID-19 antibodies.
- According to the SEC filing, the EUA was submitted in June last year, and now the company believes it is no longer viable to launch the test.
- During the nine months during which the emergency application was with the FDA, alternative tests and testing practices have taken hold, triggering the withdrawal.
- Price Action: QLGN shares are trading 16.9% lower at $2.16 in the premarket session on the last check Monday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Briefs Covid-19Biotech News Penny Stocks Health Care FDA General