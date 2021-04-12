 Skip to main content

Why Is Qualigen Stock Trading Lower Today?

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 12, 2021 7:40am   Comments
Why Is Qualigen Stock Trading Lower Today?
  • Qualigen Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: QLGN) shares are ticking lower as the company withdrew the FDA Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) application for its FastPack SARS-CoV-2 IgG diagnostic test for COVID-19 antibodies.
  • According to the SEC filing, the EUA was submitted in June last year, and now the company believes it is no longer viable to launch the test.
  • During the nine months during which the emergency application was with the FDA, alternative tests and testing practices have taken hold, triggering the withdrawal.
  • Price Action: QLGN shares are trading 16.9% lower at $2.16 in the premarket session on the last check Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

