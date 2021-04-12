 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Phio Pharma's Intasyl Platform Shows Promising Tumor Control Activity In Animal Studies

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 12, 2021 7:33am   Comments
Share:
Phio Pharma's Intasyl Platform Shows Promising Tumor Control Activity In Animal Studies
  • Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ: PHIOannounced new preclinical data for the Intasyl platform in tumor settings.
  • These data were presented today during the AACR Annual Meeting 2021.
  • Data showed that local intratumoral (IT) delivery with the murine PD-1 targeting Intasyl (mPH-762) inhibits tumor growth in a dose-dependent fashion in PD-1 responsive and refractory animal models, compared to control-treated tumors.
  • Furthermore, on-target efficacy was supported by the modulation of immune cell populations toward antitumor phenotypes.
  • The company believes Intasyl mPH-762 can provide strong local immune checkpoint blockade (ICB) without the dose immune-related adverse effects (irAEs) seen with systemic ICB antibody therapy.
  • Phio is planning to start the first-in-human clinical study of PH-762 as a directly administered drug in patients with advanced melanoma, scheduled to begin by the end of this year.
  • Local intratumoral administration can mitigate dose-limiting systemic side effects. All Intasyl treatments were well tolerated.
  • See the AACR poster here.
  • Price Action: PHIO shares are down 1.8% at $2.69 in the premarket on the last check Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (PHIO)

28 Stocks Moving in Monday's Pre-Market Session
The Daily Biotech Pulse: FDA Nod For Astellas, Seagen, Gilead Get Positive Regulatory Tidings From Europe, 3 IPOs
38 Stocks Moving in Friday's Pre-Market Session
Phio Pharma Shares Are Trading Higher On Cancer Immunotherapies Pact With AgonOx
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
The Daily Biotech Pulse: European Regulatory Nod For Xeris, Amicus Falls On Data, 4 IPOs, FDA Decision For Mallinckrodt's StrataGraft Delayed
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs cancer tumorsBiotech News Penny Stocks Health Care General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com