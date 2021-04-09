 Skip to main content

Affimed Stock Jumps After Natural Killer Cells With AFM13 Show Clinical Responses, Minimal Toxicity

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 09, 2021 7:04am   Comments
  • Affimed NV (NASDAQ: AFMD) has announced initial clinical data from an investigator-sponsored study evaluating cord blood-derived natural killer (cbNK) cells pre-complexed with Affimed's innate cell engager (ICE) AFM13 (CD16A/CD30).
  • The trial evaluates the pre-complexing of AFM13 with cbNK cells followed by three weekly infusions of AFM13 monotherapy in adult patients with recurrent/refractory CD30-positive lymphomas.
  • All four patients experienced significant disease reduction, with two complete responses and two partial responses as assessed by the investigator, with an objective response rate of 100%.
  • There were no observed events of cytokine release syndrome, neurotoxicity syndrome, or graft-versus-host disease.
  • The study is continuing enrollment of the second dose cohort.
  • The company will host a conference call/webcast on April 14 at 4:05 p.m. E.T.
  • Price Action: AFMD shares rise 40.8% at $11.05 in the premarket session on the last check Friday.

Posted-In: Briefs lymphomaBiotech News Health Care Small Cap FDA General

