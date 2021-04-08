AcelRx To Test Dsuvia In Patients On Buprenorphine Requiring A Surgical Procedure
- AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ACRX) has announced an investigator-initiated study to assess the perioperative use of Dsuvia (sufentanil sublingual tablet) for same-day surgical procedures in patients on buprenorphine therapy for opioid-use disorder or chronic pain management.
- The study will evaluate the efficacy and safety of Dsuvia for perioperative management of surgical pain in patients on buprenorphine treatment.
- Endpoints include overall perioperative opioid use, length of post-anesthesia care unit recovery time, outpatient prescription opioid use over the first 24 hours after discharge home, and adverse events.
- Data will be compared to the historical matched control patients on buprenorphine treated with standard IV opioids in the perioperative setting.
- Dsuvia, known as Dzuveo in Europe, is indicated for use in adults to manage acute pain severe enough to require an opioid analgesic for which alternative treatments are inadequate.
- Price Action: ACRX shares are up 0.25% at $1.51 on the last check Thursday.
