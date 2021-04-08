BeiGene's Zanubrutinib Fails To Meet Efficacy Endpoints In Mid-Stage COVID-19 Study
- BeiGene Ltd (NASDAQ: BGNE) has announced data from Phase 2 trial evaluating Brukinsa (zanubrutinib) in hospitalized COVID-19 patients, requiring supplemental oxygen without mechanical ventilation.
- The study did not meet the co-primary efficacy endpoints of respiratory failure-free survival or reduction in days on oxygen compared to placebo.
- There were no new or additional safety signals for zanubrutinib identified in the trial.
- BeiGene expects to submit these data for scientific presentation or publication in the future.
- Brukinsa is a small molecule inhibitor of Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK).
- Price Action: BGNE shares closed 2.3% lower at $321.60 on Wednesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Briefs Covid-19 Phase 2 TrialBiotech News Health Care FDA General