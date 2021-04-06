 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Valneva's COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Using Dynavax's Adjuvant Shows Positive Interim Results

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 06, 2021 9:38am   Comments
Share:
Valneva's COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Using Dynavax's Adjuvant Shows Positive Interim Results
  • Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: DVAX) has announced that Valneva SE reported initial results from Part A of the Phase 1/2 trial evaluating Valneva's COVID-19 vaccine candidate, VLA2001, using Dynavax's CpG 1018 adjuvant.
  • The trial is being conducted in 153 healthy adults aged 18 to 55 years.
  • VLA2001 was generally safe and well-tolerated across all dose groups tested and was highly immunogenic with a seroconversion rate for S-protein binding IgG antibodies of 100% in the high dose group.
  • The IgG antibody response was highly correlated with neutralization titers in a micro-neutralization assay.
  • Valneva plans to initiate a pivotal, comparative immunogenicity Phase 3 clinical trial with the high dose formulation by the end of next month. 
  • Dynavax developed CpG 1018 adjuvant to provide an increased vaccine immune response.
  • CpG 1018 adjuvant is used in Hepatitis B Vaccine approved by the FDA and the European Medicines Agency.
  • Price Action: DVAX shares are trading 4.4% higher at $10.28 on the last check Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (DVAX)

The Daily Biotech Pulse: Illumina Lights Up, Cara Soars On Index Inclusion, Novavax Starts Crossover Vaccine Study, Turning Point Data Readout
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Dynavax-Clover Start Phase 2/3 Vaccine Study. BrainStorm Reports Positive MS Readout, NeoGenomics Goes Shopping
Dynavax Stock Is Trading Higher As Adjuvanted COVID-19 Vaccine Trial Moves Forward
72 Biggest Movers From Friday
48 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
Why Dynavax Technologies Is Trading Higher Today
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsBiotech News Health Care Contracts Small Cap FDA General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com