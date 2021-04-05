 Skip to main content

Virpax's Liposomal Bupivacaine Candidate Associated With No Neurotoxicity In Animal Studies

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 05, 2021 12:54pm   Comments
  • Virpax Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: VRPX) has announced data from a sciatic nerve preclinical study designed to evaluate Probudur, Virpax's liposomal bupivacaine product candidate.
  • This study's objective was to assess neurotoxicity resulting from a long residence time of a local anesthetic in proximity to the sciatic nerve in rabbits.
  • The rabbit limbs dosed with the liposomal prolonged bupivacaine release (Probudur), at ten times more than free bupivacaine, showed no nerve damage signs.
  • Further, nerves injected with Probudur showed mild signs of inflammation and small residues of the hydrogel in granulomas, indicating a long residence time of the hydrogel at the injection site, but no histopathological signs of nerve damage.
  • Price Action: VRPX shares are up 5.26% at $5.1 during the market trading session on the last check Monday.

Posted-In: Biotech News Health Care FDA General

