Can-Fite Says Cannabinoid-Based Therapies Stop Liver Cancer Growth, Preclinical Studies Show

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 05, 2021 11:46am   Comments
Can-Fite Says Cannabinoid-Based Therapies Stop Liver Cancer Growth, Preclinical Studies Show
  • Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE: CANF) has completed pre-clinical studies demonstrating that a Cannabidiol (CBD)-rich T3/C15 cannabis fraction induces inhibition of liver cancer cell growth.
  • The company's lead drug candidate Namodenoson is expected to enter the Phase 3 study in Q4 2021.
  • The studies showed that CBD-rich T3/C15 cannabis fraction inhibited the growth of liver HEP-3b hepatocellular carcinoma cells via the A3AR by inhibiting Wnt- and NF-kappa B-related regulatory pathways.
  • The Wnt signaling pathway is known to be highly active in controlling the growth of liver cancer cells. 
  • The company has filed patent applications for cannabinoid-based therapies where the A3AR target is overexpressed, including liver cancer.
  • Price Action: CANF shares are down 1.7% at $2.41 in the market session on the last check Monday.

