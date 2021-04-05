Can-Fite Says Cannabinoid-Based Therapies Stop Liver Cancer Growth, Preclinical Studies Show
- Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE: CANF) has completed pre-clinical studies demonstrating that a Cannabidiol (CBD)-rich T3/C15 cannabis fraction induces inhibition of liver cancer cell growth.
- The company's lead drug candidate Namodenoson is expected to enter the Phase 3 study in Q4 2021.
- The studies showed that CBD-rich T3/C15 cannabis fraction inhibited the growth of liver HEP-3b hepatocellular carcinoma cells via the A3AR by inhibiting Wnt- and NF-kappa B-related regulatory pathways.
- The Wnt signaling pathway is known to be highly active in controlling the growth of liver cancer cells.
- The company has filed patent applications for cannabinoid-based therapies where the A3AR target is overexpressed, including liver cancer.
- Price Action: CANF shares are down 1.7% at $2.41 in the market session on the last check Monday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: CAnnaboid Liver CancerBiotech News Penny Stocks Health Care FDA General