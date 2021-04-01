 Skip to main content

SpringWorks Therapeutics Stock Is Trading Higher After Nirogacestat Combo Study Starts Dosing In Multiple Myeloma Patients

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 01, 2021 9:17am   Comments
  • SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SWTX) has dosed the first patient in a Phase 1b clinical trial evaluating nirogacestat combined with Johnson & Johnson's (NYSE: JNJ)Janssen's teclistamab in patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma.
  • Nirogacestat is an investigational gamma-secretase inhibitor (GSI) developed by SpringWorks.
  • Teclistamab, an investigational bispecific antibody, targets B-cell maturation antigen (BCMA) and CD3.
  • Gamma secretase inhibition prevents the cleavage and shedding of BCMA from the surface of myeloma cells.
  • Janssen conducts the Phase 1b trial, which is part of a multi-arm trial, and an open-label study to evaluate the safety, tolerability, and preliminary efficacy of the nirogacestat combo.
  • The trial is being advanced under a clinical collaboration and supply agreement that SpringWorks entered into with Janssen in September last year.
  • Under the terms of the agreement, Janssen will be responsible for all the Phase 1b study costs.
  • SpringWorks has formed a joint oversight committee with Janssen to coordinate the sharing of study results, regulatory and other activities connected with the study.
  • Price Action: SWTX shares are trading 7.1% higher at $73.57 in the premarket trading on the last check Thursday.

