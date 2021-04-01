 Skip to main content

BeyondSpring Files US-China Application For Plinabulin G-CSF Treatment In Chemo-Induced Neutropenia

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 01, 2021 7:11am   Comments
  • BeyondSpring Inc (NASDAQ: BYSIhas submitted marketing applications in the U.S. and China seeking approval for plinabulin in combination with granulocyte colony-stimulating factor (G-CSF) for the prevention of chemotherapy-induced neutropenia (CIN).
  • Neutropenia is a condition wherein a person has a low level of neutrophils, a white blood cell that helps the body fight infection.
  • The submission is based on data from PROTECTIVE-2 Phase 3 study, which showed that plinabulin combined with pegfilgrastim demonstrated superior CIN prevention benefit compared to pegfilgrastim alone.
  • The study met the primary endpoint, with a statistically significant improvement in the rate of prevention of grade 4 neutropenia (improved from 13.6% to 31.5%).
  • Price Action: BYSI shares are up 4.1% higher at $11.07 in the premarket trading on the last check Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

