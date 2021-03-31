 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Delcath Stock Moves Higher After Hepzato Achieves ORR Of 29.2% Beating Prespecified Threshold In Eye Cancer Study

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 31, 2021 8:06am   Comments
Share:
  • Delcath Systems Inc (NASDAQ: DCTH) has announced top-line preliminary results from the Phase 3 FOCUS trial of Hepzato Kit (melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system) in patients with liver dominant metastatic ocular melanoma.
  • Based on the preliminary analysis of 87% of enrolled patients, the assessed overall response rate (ORR) of 29.2% in the Intent to Treat population exceeded the predefined success criteria (21.0%) for the primary ORR endpoint.
  • Evaluable patients in the HEPZATO arm showed ORR of 32.9% versus 13.8% for the Best Alternative Care (BAC) arm.
  • The Median Progression-Free Survival for the BAC arm was 9.0 months versus 3.1 months.
  • A Disease Control Rate of 70.9% was observed versus 37.9% for patients in the BAC arm.
  • Duration of Response and Overall Survival is not yet evaluable.
  • In the HEPZATO safety population of 94 patients, 38 patients (40.4%) experienced a treatment-emergent serious adverse event, most commonly were thrombocytopenia (14.9% of patients), neutropenia (10.6% of patients), and leukopenia (4.2% of patients), which were well-manageable.
  • 5% of patients experienced treatment-emergent serious cardiac adverse events.
  • The preliminary results are based on a data cut on March 12 and include 79 treated HEPZATO patients.
  • Price Action: DCTH shares are trading 16.7% higher at $19 in premarket on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (DCTH)

The Daily Biotech Pulse: Pfizer Vaccine 100% Effective In Adolescents, Equillium Readout, Amgen Goes Shopping, Achilles IPO
Earnings Scheduled For March 31, 2021
The Week Ahead In Biotech (March 28-April 3): Acadia's Dementia Drug Update, Clinical Readouts, Few Earnings In Holiday-Shortened Week
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For March 9, 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: eye cancerBiotech News Health Care FDA General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com