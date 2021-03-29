 Skip to main content

Humanigen Stock Is Trading Higher As Lenzilumab Improves Survival In Hospitalized COVID-19 Patients

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 29, 2021 7:40am   Comments
Humanigen Inc (NASDAQ: HGEN) has reported topline data from Phase 3 study evaluating its lead drug candidate, lenzilumab, in patients hospitalized with COVID-19.

  • The 520-patient study demonstrated that lenzilumab significantly improved patient outcomes.
  • Results showed that patients who received lenzilumab and other treatments, including steroids and remdesivir, had a 54% greater relative likelihood of survival without the need for invasive mechanical ventilation compared to placebo.
  • The study achieved its primary endpoint of ventilator-free survival measured through day 28 following treatment. Invasive mechanical ventilation and/or death was 15.6% in the lenzilumab arm versus 22.1% in the placebo arm.
  • A favorable mortality trend was observed at 9.6% in the lenzilumab arm compared with 13.9% in the placebo arm.
  • Lenzilumab appeared to be safe and well-tolerated; no new SAEs were identified, and none were attributed to lenzilumab.
  • Price Action: HGEN shares are trading 65.7% higher at $23.18 in premarket on the last check Monday.

Posted-In: COVID-19 Coronavirus Phase 3 StudyBiotech News Health Care Small Cap FDA General

