Humanigen Stock Is Trading Higher As Lenzilumab Improves Survival In Hospitalized COVID-19 Patients
Humanigen Inc (NASDAQ: HGEN) has reported topline data from Phase 3 study evaluating its lead drug candidate, lenzilumab, in patients hospitalized with COVID-19.
- The 520-patient study demonstrated that lenzilumab significantly improved patient outcomes.
- Results showed that patients who received lenzilumab and other treatments, including steroids and remdesivir, had a 54% greater relative likelihood of survival without the need for invasive mechanical ventilation compared to placebo.
- The study achieved its primary endpoint of ventilator-free survival measured through day 28 following treatment. Invasive mechanical ventilation and/or death was 15.6% in the lenzilumab arm versus 22.1% in the placebo arm.
- A favorable mortality trend was observed at 9.6% in the lenzilumab arm compared with 13.9% in the placebo arm.
- Lenzilumab appeared to be safe and well-tolerated; no new SAEs were identified, and none were attributed to lenzilumab.
- Price Action: HGEN shares are trading 65.7% higher at $23.18 in premarket on the last check Monday.
