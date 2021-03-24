 Skip to main content

Aditx Therapeutics Stock Is Trading Higher On Initiating Human Trials With Psoriasis Candidate By 2021

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 24, 2021 8:59am   Comments
Aditx Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ADTX) is preparing its therapeutic program for psoriasis for First-In-Human clinical trials by the end of this year.

  • The trials, which are planned to begin in Q4 2021, will evaluate the clinical safety and efficacy of Aditxt's new approach to reprogramming and retraining the immune system.
  • The trials will evaluate the clinical safety and efficacy of a nucleic acid-based technology named Apoptotic DNA Immunotherapy (ADi).
  • Aditxt's ADi technology utilizes an approach that mimics how the body naturally induces tolerance to its tissues (therapeutically induced immune tolerance).
  • ADi has demonstrated efficacy in several pre-clinical disease models, including psoriasis, in which a reduction in skin thickening and scaling and modulation of crucial protein markers were observed.
  • The firm will work with a regulatory consultant in Germany to submit an Investigational New Drug Application to Germany's regulatory agency.
  • Psoriasis is the first indication being targeted for a clinical trial. Other candidates that are advancing toward clinical trials include ADi for type 1 diabetes and skin allografting.
  • Price Action: ADTX shares are trading 7.94% higher at $3.40 in premarket trading on the last check Wednesday.

