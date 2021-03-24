 Skip to main content

Myovant/Pfizer's Relugolix Combo Therapy Shows Sustained Clinical Benefit In Uterine Fibroids

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 24, 2021 8:23am   Comments
Myovant Sciences Ltd (NYSE: MYOV) and Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) have announced positive data from the Phase 3 LIBERTY randomized withdrawal study evaluating relugolix combination therapy in women with uterine fibroids.

  • The therapy includes relugolix 40 mg plus estradiol 1.0 mg and norethindrone acetate 0.5 mg.
  • The study was designed to assess the safety and efficacy of continued treatment with relugolix combination therapy for up to two years.
  • 78.4% of women who continued on relugolix combination therapy achieving the sustained responder rate (menstrual blood loss of less than 80 mL) through Week 76 compared with 15.1% of women who discontinued treatment and initiated placebo at Week 52.
  • All three key secondary endpoints were also achieved, including sustained responder rate at two years, time to relapse of heavy menstrual bleeding, and amenorrhea rate.
  • Through two years, 69.8% of women who continued on relugolix combination therapy remained responders.
  • 88.3% of women who discontinued treatment at Week 52 relapsed with heavy menstrual bleeding, with a median time of return to heavy menstrual bleeding of 5.9 weeks.
  • Bone mineral density was maintained through two years in the subset of women continuously treated with relugolix combination therapy (N=31).
  • No new safety signals were observed.
  • Relugolix combination tablet is under review by the FDA to treat women with uterine fibroids, with a decision expected by June 1.
  • Myovant will hold a webcast and conference call at 8:30 a.m. E.T. today.
  • Price Action: PFE shares are up 0.3% at $35.45, and MYOV shares are trading 1.5% higher at $23.75 in premarket trading on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Phase 3 Trial Uterine FibroidsBiotech News Health Care FDA General

