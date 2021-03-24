 Skip to main content

Hutchison China, BeiGene Start Testing Surufatinib/Tislelizumab Combo In Solid Tumor Study

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 24, 2021 7:51am   Comments
Hutchison China MediTech (NASDAQ: HCM) has initiated a Phase 1b/2 study of surufatinib combined with BeiGene Ltd's (NASDAQ: BGNE) tislelizumab in patients with advanced solid tumors in the U.S. and Europe.

  • The open-label study will evaluate the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, and efficacy of the surufatinib and tislelizumab combination.
  • The study consists of two parts:
  • Dose-finding Part 1 will be conducted to determine the recommended Phase II dose ("RP2D") and the maximum tolerated dose of surufatinib/ tislelizumab combo in patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors who have progressed on, or are intolerant to, standard therapies.
  • Part 2 dose expansion will be an open-label, multi-cohort design to evaluate the anti-tumor activity of surufatinib/tislelizumab combo in patients with specific types of advanced or metastatic solid tumors.
  • Surufatinib is an oral angio-immuno kinase inhibitor that selectively inhibits the tyrosine kinase activity associated with vascular endothelial growth factor receptor and fibroblast growth factor receptor. It inhibits both angiogenesis and colony-stimulating factor-1 receptor, regulating tumor-associated macrophages, promoting the body's immune response against tumor cells.
  • Tislelizumab (BGB-A317) is a humanized IgG4 anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody specifically designed to minimize binding to FcγR on macrophages.
  • Price Action: HCM shares closed 0.1% higher at $28.04, and BGNE shares closed 5.8% lower at $335.39 on Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Phase 1 Trial Solid TumorBiotech News Health Care FDA General

