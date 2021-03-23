 Skip to main content

Hoth Therapeutics Stock Rallies As Lead Peptide Candidate Shows Encouraging Preclinical Antiviral Activity Against COVID-19

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 23, 2021 8:27am   Comments
  • Hoth Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: HOTH) soars after reporting new in vitro data for its lead peptide candidate for HT-002 to treat COVID-19.
  • Data showed that HT-002 inhibited 50% of the cytopathic effect (CPE) of the SARS-CoV-2 virus at 61.7 µM (the EC50). No cytotoxicity was demonstrated at concentrations of up to 200 µM of the peptide.
  • Hoth plans to pursue further preclinical animal studies to support the lead peptide's therapeutic potential and investigate the route of administration.
  • Price Action: HOTH shares are trading higher by 55% at $3.42 in premarket trading on the last check Tuesday.

