Hoth Therapeutics Stock Rallies As Lead Peptide Candidate Shows Encouraging Preclinical Antiviral Activity Against COVID-19
- Hoth Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: HOTH) soars after reporting new in vitro data for its lead peptide candidate for HT-002 to treat COVID-19.
- Data showed that HT-002 inhibited 50% of the cytopathic effect (CPE) of the SARS-CoV-2 virus at 61.7 µM (the EC50). No cytotoxicity was demonstrated at concentrations of up to 200 µM of the peptide.
- Hoth plans to pursue further preclinical animal studies to support the lead peptide's therapeutic potential and investigate the route of administration.
- Price Action: HOTH shares are trading higher by 55% at $3.42 in premarket trading on the last check Tuesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Covid-19Biotech News Penny Stocks Health Care FDA General