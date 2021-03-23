 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

FDA Asks Novo Nordisk For More Information On Semaglutide Label Expansion Application

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 23, 2021 7:27am   Comments
Share:

The FDA has issued a Refusal to File letter covering Novo Nordisk A/S' (NYSE: NVO) label expansion application for once-weekly semaglutide 2.0 mg to treat type 2 diabetes, which was filed on 20 January.

  • The FDA has requested additional information in the letter, including data relating to a proposed new manufacturing site.
  • The company will resubmit the application to FDA during the second quarter of 2021.
  • Though there is a requirement for additional information for resubmission, Novo Nordisk believes the already completed trial program will be sufficient for approval of the label expansion application.
  • Price Action: NVO shares are trading 1.59% lower at $69.92 in premarket on the last check Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (NVO)

The Daily Biotech Pulse: Translate Bio's Cystic Fibrosis Study Disappoints, Adverum Nominates Directors, Gain Therapeutics To Debut On Nasdaq
Gilead, Novo Nordisk To Test Triple Combo Therapy In New NASH Study
Eli Lilly's Tirzepatide Tops Novo's Semaglutide In Late-Stage Diabetes Study
The Daily Biotech Pulse: European Regulatory Nod For Xeris, Amicus Falls On Data, 4 IPOs, FDA Decision For Mallinckrodt's StrataGraft Delayed
Novo Nordisk: Q4 Earnings Insights
Novo Nordisk Shares Gain On Fourth Quarter Earnings Beat, Stock Repurchase Program
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Type 2 DiabetesBiotech News Health Care FDA General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com