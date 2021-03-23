FDA Asks Novo Nordisk For More Information On Semaglutide Label Expansion Application
The FDA has issued a Refusal to File letter covering Novo Nordisk A/S' (NYSE: NVO) label expansion application for once-weekly semaglutide 2.0 mg to treat type 2 diabetes, which was filed on 20 January.
- The FDA has requested additional information in the letter, including data relating to a proposed new manufacturing site.
- The company will resubmit the application to FDA during the second quarter of 2021.
- Though there is a requirement for additional information for resubmission, Novo Nordisk believes the already completed trial program will be sufficient for approval of the label expansion application.
- Price Action: NVO shares are trading 1.59% lower at $69.92 in premarket on the last check Tuesday.
