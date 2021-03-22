 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

CTI BioPharma's Pacritinib Demonstrates Positive Safety Profile In Graft-Versus-Host-Disease Study

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 22, 2021 1:00pm   Comments
Share:

CTI BioPharma Corp (NASDAQ: CTIC) has announced that Clinical Cancer Research, a journal of the American Association for Cancer Research, has published results from a Phase 1 study evaluating pacritinib, to prevent acute graft-versus-host disease (GVHD).

  • Pacritinib showed an encouraging safety profile and exhibited preliminary therapeutic activity in preventing acute GVHD after allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation.
  • The Phase 2 portion of the trial is designed to evaluate the therapeutic effect of pacritinib in combination with sirolimus and low-dose tacrolimus for GVHD prevention.
  • The Phase 1 portion of the trial evaluated the safety of pacritinib when administered with sirolimus, plus low-dose tacrolimus after allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation.
  • A 3+3 dose escalation design identified Pacritinib 100 mg twice a day as the minimum biologically active and well-tolerated dose for further study.
  • The new manuscript reports that dual JAK2/mTOR inhibition suppresses pathogenic Th1 and Th17 cells, enhances the potency of immunosuppressive regulatory T cells (Tregs) and maintains natural killer cells and CD8+ cytotoxic T lymphocytes required for graft-versus-leukemia.
  • Notably, PAC/SIR/TAC was observed to preserve donor cytomegalovirus (CMV) immunity, permit timely engraftment, and avoid cytopenias observed with nonselective JAK inhibitors.
  • Pacritinib is an oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, IRAK1, and CSF1R. The JAK family of enzymes is a central component in signal transduction pathways, which are critical to normal blood cell growth and development and inflammatory cytokine expression and immune responses. 
  • Price Action: CTIC shares trading 2.03% higher at $3.27 in market hours on the last check Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CTIC)

The Daily Biotech Pulse: Merck's Keytruda Gets Label Expansion In Europe, Pfizer To Sell Chinese Biologics Unit, Celcuity Spikes
Earnings Scheduled For March 17, 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: GVHD Phase 1 TrialBiotech News Penny Stocks Health Care FDA General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com