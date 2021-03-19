 Skip to main content

FDA Accepts Bristol-Myers' Mavacamten Application In Inherited Heart Disease For Review

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 19, 2021 7:52am   Comments
The FDA has accepted for review Bristol-Myers Squibb Co's (NYSE: BMY) marketing application for mavacamten for symptomatic obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy.

  • The FDA has assigned a goal date of January 28, 2022.
  • Hypertrophic cardiomyopathy is a disease in which the heart muscle becomes abnormally thick, making it harder for the heart to pump blood.
  • Mavacamten is an allosteric modulator of cardiac myosin that reduces cardiac muscle contractility by inhibiting excessive myosin-actin cross-bridge formation.
  • Price Action: BMY shares are up 0.5% at $62.63 in premarket trading on the last check Friday.

