 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

GSK Out-Licenses Two Drug Candidates To Boston Pharmaceuticals

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 18, 2021 8:26am   Comments
Share:

Privately-held Boston Pharmaceuticals has announced a three-year out-license and option agreement with GlaxoSmithKline Plc (NYSE: GSK) to advance pre-phase 2 programs. Initially, GSK will out-license and option two programs to Boston Pharmaceuticals:

  • GSK3903371, a monoclonal antibody targeting the Interleukin-1 Receptor Accessory Protein, a tumor-associated antigen driving tumor growth and immunosuppression.
  • GSK3502421, a small molecule inhibitor for potential neurological disorders, targets Receptor Interacting Serine/Threonine Kinase 1, a key component of the TNF-driven inflammation necroptosis pathway.
  • Under the agreement, Boston Pharmaceuticals will be responsible for the further development of select programs through proof-of-concept. Following the completion of these studies, GSK will have the option to reacquire each program under pre-agreed terms for subsequent development and worldwide commercialization.
  • If GSK exercises its repurchase option, Boston Pharmaceuticals will receive a one-time payment and be eligible for approval and sales milestones and royalties.
  • If GSK chooses not to reacquire a program, Boston Pharmaceuticals may continue developing and potential commercialization of the program. GSK will then be eligible to receive milestones and royalty payments.
  • Price Action: GSK shares are trading 0.36% higher at $36.48 in premarket trading on the last check Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GSK)

The Daily Biotech Pulse: Translate Bio's Cystic Fibrosis Study Disappoints, Adverum Nominates Directors, Gain Therapeutics To Debut On Nasdaq
Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccination Could Protect Pregnant Women, Newborns, Study In Israel Suggests: Reuters
Alnylam, Vir Biotech Deprioritize COVID-19 Drug Development In Hushed Manner
3 Biotech Stocks That Could Double In 12 Months
GSK Kick Starts Late-Stage Study With Medicago-Partnered COVID-19 Vaccine
Germany, France Join List Of Countries Suspending AZN's COVID-19 Vaccine; WHO Urges Not To Halt Vaccinations
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Biotech News Health Care Contracts FDA General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com