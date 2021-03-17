 Skip to main content

Germany's Merck Invests In French Facility For Single Use Products

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 17, 2021 2:24pm   Comments
Germany’s Merck KGaA (OTCMKT: MKGAF) will invest €25 million in its Molsheim, France facility to make disposable materials for bioreactors, an essential material required for COVID-19 vaccine manufacturing.

  • The new site will see the creation of 350 jobs, along with 1,700 square meters of cleanrooms. 
  • The new unit will produce Mobius single-use assemblies. It is planned to be operational by the end of this year.
  • Molsheim will be the first site in Europe where the Life Science business sector manufactures the product. Further production sites are located in Danvers, Massachusetts, and Wuxi, China.
  • Price Action: MKAGF shares are trading 1% lower at $162.32 in market trading hours on the last check Wednesday.

