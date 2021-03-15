Rubius Therapeutics Stock Trading Higher On Positive Efficacy, Safety RTX-240 Data In Solid Tumor Study
Rubius Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: RUBY) stock is trading after reporting initial data from its ongoing Phase 1/2 trial of RTX-240 in patients with advanced solid tumors.
- Initial efficacy results showed a confirmed partial response (PR) with a 54% reduction in the target lesions in a patient with metastatic anal cancer whose disease had progressed on anti-PD-L1 therapy.
- Stable disease (SD) was observed in six patients, including four patients with stable disease for at least 12 weeks.
- The most common treatment-related mild/moderate adverse events were fatigue, chills, nausea, decreased appetite, and arthralgias on the safety front.
- No treatment-related severe/serious adverse events, no dose-limiting toxicities, and a single Grade 1 event of liver toxicity were reported.
- Trafficking of T and NK cells into the tumor microenvironment was observed in 3/5 patients (1.6 to 10-fold increases).
- In one patient with acute myeloid leukemia, trafficking of T and NK cells into the bone marrow was associated with increases in the marrow's cellularity.
- The company plans to initiate a Phase 1 trial of RTX-240 combined with anti-PD-1 therapy in advanced solid tumors in the second half of this year.
- Initial data from RTX-321 for the treatment of HPV 16-positive cancers are expected by Q1 of 2022.
- The company plans to submit an Investigational New Drug Application for RTX-224 by year-end.
- HC Wainwright raised the price target on Rubius Therapeutics from $28 to $40.
- Price Action: RUBY shares were trading 79.1% higher at $29.40 in market trading hours.
